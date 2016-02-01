Manchester United playmaker Powell heads for Hull

Nick Powell has joined promotion-chasing Hull City for the rest of the season after failing to break into Louis van Gaal's plans at Manchester United.

Since catching the eye with a string of thrilling displays at Crewe Alexandra and joining United in 2012, Powell has made only nine appearances for the Red Devils, spending time on loan at Wigan Athletic and Leicester City.

He moves to a side in form, with Steve Bruce's men sitting top of the Championship by a point from Middlesbrough, who signalled their promotion desire by splashing an estimated £9million on Jordan Rhodes on deadline day.

But with a league-best goal difference built on the foundations of 16-goal striker Abel Hernandez, similar reinforcements were not required at the KC Stadium.

Powell will instead likely challenge Mo Diame for a support role to the Uruguay striker, a position from which he scored seven goals in 31 Championship games for Wigan in 2013-14.

Hull's move for Powell came hot on the heels of their first deadline day signing, Slovakian goalkeeper Dusan Kuciak, who moves to Humberside on an 18-month deal from Legia Warsaw.