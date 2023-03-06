Manchester United receive third takeover offer from mystery United States bidder

Manchester United have received a third bid in the ownership battle to takeover the club from the Glazers, with an unidentified offer coming in from the United States.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani have both made offers to buy Manchester United in the past month, publicly revealing their interest to acquire a majority stake.

Both parties have also since been informed they have made it through to the next phase of the process, with meetings set up to discuss bids in more detail.

The next stage of the potential takeover involves talks over the next fortnight, still led by Raine Group on behalf of the Glazers. The financial situation of each bidder will be fully assessed in the coming weeks, with the prospective new owners also gaining access to Manchester United's finances.

According to The Sun, though, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim aren't the only two groups involved in the bidding process, with a mystery bidder based in the US also registering their interest. The third group have decided not to make their bid public.

Sheikh Jassim tabled a 100 per cent takeover of Manchester United, while Ratcliffe's Inoes is looking for a 69 per cent majority shareholding. Exact details of the third bid from the US-based group are unclear.

A deadline of May 31 has been set for the sale of the club, but some Manchester United fans are concerned the Glazers simply won't sell.

The Glazers reportedly want £6 billion for the sale of the club, with initial bids from the aforementioned parties in the region of £4.5 billion. Manchester United's current owners also stated in November they would also "explore strategic alternatives", which could include new investment.

US investment firm Elliott reportedly offered the Glazers new investment for a minority stake in the club, allowing them to retain their majority ownership.