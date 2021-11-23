Manchester United report: Club make interim manager u-turn, for fear of fan backlash

Manchester United were set to appoint Mike Phelan as interim manager - but decided against it, fearing that fans would revolt against the idea.

That's according to reports that state the coach was set to be given the reins on a temporary basis before the more popular Michael Carrick was chosen. Carrick has no experience of management, despite his status as an Old Trafford legend.

Phelan previously managed Hull City in the Premier League after a successful interim stint.

After Steve Bruce resigned from the Tigers in the summer after promotion, Phelan became caretaker and beat champions Leicester City on the first day of the 2016/17 season. In their second game, they beat Swansea City.

Mike Phelan was named Premier League Manager of the Month for August 2017 after his Hull side were impressive against Manchester United in their third game of the season, losing 1-0 to a late Marcus Rashford strike. He was sacked just three months later, as Marco Silva took the job.

With experience of having righted a ship and been a coach under both Sir Alex Ferguson and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Phelan was looking like a strong candidate to step into the breach. United are set to resume their season under Michael Carrick instead, away to Villarreal tomorrow, however.

Mauricio Pochettino is said to be the favourite for the United role on a full-time basis.

The PSG manager is reportedly unhappy despite the wealth of stars in his squad and there is hope that Zinedine Zidane will take the job in the French capital, should Pochettino leave for Manchester United.

United have coveted Pochettino for a long time according to rumours and are said to be keen to land their man this time.