Newcastle United News and Features

Name: Newcastle United

Founded: 1882 (as Newcastle East End, became Newcastle United in 1892)

Home ground: St James' Park

League Titles: 4

Instagram: @nufc

Newcastle established themselves as a power in English football during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, claiming four league titles and six FA Cups. However despite brief flirtations with success under Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson and four FA and League Cup final appearances since, the St James' Park trophy cabinet last accepted a domestic honour in 1955 and the Magpies' most recent success came in the European Fairs Cup 14 years later.

Latest about Newcastle United

Quiz! Can you name Rafa Benitez's top appearance-makers?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Can you recall Boss Benitez's biggest faves at Liverpool, Inter, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid and Newcastle?

Premier League told to block Saudi-backed bid for Newcastle by broadcast partner

By PA Staff

Premier League told to block Saudi-backed bid for Newcastle by broadcast partner

By PA Staff

Diego Maradona

10 of football's worst summers EVER: fire sales, sulking Frenchmen and a hero's last act

Posted

Top 10 If you think this summer's a washout, these should cheer you up.

Top 10

Why do Newcastle fans hate Mike Ashley? 10 of his worst moments as owner

By Mark White

The Magpies are on the brink of new ownership, calling time on one of the most unpopular relationships in Premier League history

Newcastle managers quiz

Quiz! Can you name Newcastle United's managers since 1992?

Posted

Football quiz The Magpies could well be taken over soon – but can you name the men who've occupied their dugout across the Premier League era?

Football quiz

Quiz! Can you name FourFourTwo's 100 greatest Premier League players ever?

By FourFourTwo Staff

A few weeks ago, we picked a century of Prem legends for the ages - can you recall who made the list?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?

Posted

Premier League They've not all been good - but can you name every team to compete in the greatest league on Earth?

Premier League
Gianfranco Zola

Quiz! Can you name the 26 highest-scoring Premier League players by letter of the alphabet?

Posted

Football quiz Today’s quiz is brought to you by the letters A and Z – plus all the rest in between, as we ask you to name the Prem’s top goalscorers by surname

Football quiz
Alan Shearer

Quiz! Can you name the 58 players to score 30+ Premier League goals during the 1990s?

Posted

Football quiz Stars for Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and – of course – Blackburn Rovers who lit up the Premier League in the 1990s. How many can you recall?

Football quiz

'It was 2am, and I needed the toilet...' The aftermath of Micky Quinn's four-goal debut for Newcastle

Posted

Newcastle United The former Newcastle striker tells FourFourTwo about a hotel incident after a remarkable Magpies debut

Newcastle United
