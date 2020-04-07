Newcastle United News and Features
Name: Newcastle United
Founded: 1882 (as Newcastle East End, became Newcastle United in 1892)
Home ground: St James' Park
League Titles: 4
Instagram: @nufc
Newcastle established themselves as a power in English football during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, claiming four league titles and six FA Cups. However despite brief flirtations with success under Kevin Keegan and Sir Bobby Robson and four FA and League Cup final appearances since, the St James' Park trophy cabinet last accepted a domestic honour in 1955 and the Magpies' most recent success came in the European Fairs Cup 14 years later.
