Manchester United report: Youri Tielemans set for sensational switch

Manchester United are set to turn to Youri Tielemans to solve their midfield crisis.

That's according to The Star, who say that the Leicester City schemer has shot to the top of the transfer target list, with both Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips deemed to be less attainable.

Tielemans has just 18 months left on his current contract and though the FA Cup holders are keen to tie their talismanic midfielder down to a new deal, the Belgian is keen to keep his options open, amidst big interest from big clubs. Arsenal are also said to be keeping tabs on the situation, with Tielemans' representatives having visited the Gunners' London Colney base already this season for talks.

Midfield has been a problem area for United over the past couple of seasons.

The Red Devils have stuck with Scott McTominay and Fred as their first-choice pairing in the centre of the park, though Nemanja Matic has provided ample cover as a back-up. The return of Paul Pogba from injury has seen the World Cup winner slot back into the side under interim manager Ralf Rangnick – though the club haven't won a match with Pogba in the 63-year-old's line-up as yet.

Reports say that Tielemans is a candidate to be sacrificed in the summer, as Leicester look to continue their model of selling big stars for big money before using the money to rebuild.

Tielemans is valued at £49.5m on Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

MATTHIJS DE LIGT Red Devils to go up against Chelsea, Bayern and Barcelona in bonkers race for Juventus star

CONTRACT SAGAS Paul Pogba to make shocking contract u-turn – on one condition

SUMMER TRANSFERS Manchester United plan incredible summer rebuild: Midfield overhaul with three major signings – including two England stars