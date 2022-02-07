Manchester United report: Paul Pogba to make shocking contract u-turn – on one condition

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer – but could now stay, in a surprising u-turn.

According to The Sun, the World Cup winner is "open to staying" at the club and extending his six-year stay but only if Ralf Rangnick is named United’s permanent manager.

Rangnick took over the United job in the autumn on an interim basis, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is set to move into a consultancy role, following the expiration of his current position. The 63-year-old has had mixed results in the dugout too, most recently losing to Middlesbrough on penalties in the FA Cup.

Pogba has only played once under Rangnick – the FA Cup fourth round defeat from last Friday – and has struggled since returning to the rainy city for a then-record £89m after Euro 2016. The 28-year-old encountered friction with Jose Mourinho, the manager who bought him, and struggled to fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's system, moving to more of a left-wing role.

After spending most of Rangnick's interim tenure on the sidelines injured, Pogba returned to a midfield role last week, where he might be likely to play under the next manager that United hire, with the big rumours Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag.

Were Pogba to leave, the likely destinations seem like Paris Saint-Germain, a return to Juventus or Real Madrid.

More Manchester United stories

INTERVIEW Steve McManaman exclusive: "Could we have won more? Manchester United were one of the best teams in history"

TRANSFER REPORT Erling Haaland chooses Barcelona as his next club, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid all missing out

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN Reports say PSG will tell Mauricio Pochettino he will be sacked at the end of the season