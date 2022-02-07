Manchester United report: Paul Pogba to make shocking contract u-turn – on one condition
By Mark White published
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is out of contract at the season – but could well stick around after all
Manchester United star Paul Pogba was expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer – but could now stay, in a surprising u-turn.
According to The Sun, the World Cup winner is "open to staying" at the club and extending his six-year stay but only if Ralf Rangnick is named United’s permanent manager.
Rangnick took over the United job in the autumn on an interim basis, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is set to move into a consultancy role, following the expiration of his current position. The 63-year-old has had mixed results in the dugout too, most recently losing to Middlesbrough on penalties in the FA Cup.
Pogba has only played once under Rangnick – the FA Cup fourth round defeat from last Friday – and has struggled since returning to the rainy city for a then-record £89m after Euro 2016. The 28-year-old encountered friction with Jose Mourinho, the manager who bought him, and struggled to fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's system, moving to more of a left-wing role.
After spending most of Rangnick's interim tenure on the sidelines injured, Pogba returned to a midfield role last week, where he might be likely to play under the next manager that United hire, with the big rumours Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag.
Were Pogba to leave, the likely destinations seem like Paris Saint-Germain, a return to Juventus or Real Madrid.
More Manchester United stories
INTERVIEW Steve McManaman exclusive: "Could we have won more? Manchester United were one of the best teams in history"
TRANSFER REPORT Erling Haaland chooses Barcelona as his next club, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid all missing out
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN Reports say PSG will tell Mauricio Pochettino he will be sacked at the end of the season
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.