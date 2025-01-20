Manchester United ready to AXE Andre Onana after latest mistake: sources

Andre Onana's popularity at Manchester United is an ever-changing cycle.

The former Inter Milan shot-stopper has a habit of pulling out extraordinary saves but time after time they are overshadowed by horrible goalkeeping blunders. It's been a rough ride for the 28-year-old and his mistake against Brighton this weekend could spell even more trouble.

With another gloveman breathing down his neck at Old Trafford in recent weeks after his FA Cup heroics, is it time Ruben Amorim makes a change or will he stick with the more experienced offering?

Is Altay Bayindir in line for his first European start at Manchester United this week?

Altay Bayindir performed brilliantly for Manchester United in their recent FA Cup win at Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Onana's latest mistake to hand Georginio Rutter a simple goal will likely have aggravated Amorim. Manchester United's direct errors have to be addressed but could he now sanction a change in the Europa League?

FourFourTwo understands conversations have already been begun as to whether Onana is dropped for the visit of Rangers in midweek with Bayindir being tipped to start his first European game for the club on Thursday.

Altay Bayindir could be recalled to the Manchester United starting XI (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim was directly asked about Onana's latest blunder after the game against Brighton on Sunday and insisted the issue is a deep-rooted one that is plaguing his side as of late.

"It's like the team, ups and downs, really up sometimes and really down sometimes," he said. "We have to maintain the focus during all the game to try to win the games. That is the only way we can turn things around.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"They are used to different things," he said. "Sometimes you have that team that almost wins the league and then the next season is really bad without confidence. Our players are really nervous in actions.

"When you go on the pitch you remember the last games here. If I feel it, the players feel it a lot. The only way is to continue to do the same and to win games, that's the only way to fix this."

Manchester United's realistic hopes of success this season are likely to come in either the FA Cup or the Europa League. The Red Devils are miles away from the top four and once again, they need to adapt to another new system.

Rangers are the next side to visit Old Trafford and Amorim could once again ring in the changes as progression to the knockout stages of the competition now looks a real necessity.