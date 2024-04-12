Mark Bosnich exclusive: “Andre Onana is a top goalkeeper – while Manchester United are underperforming though, he’ll always be under pressure”

By Chris Flanagan
published

Having stood between the sticks at Old Trafford himself, the pundit has had sympathy for the Red Devils' shot-stopper

Mark Bosnich
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Bosnich knows what it’s like to replace a long-serving goalkeeper at Manchester United – and he’s had sympathy with Andre Onana during a challenging first season at Old Trafford.

The Australian began the 1999-2000 campaign as Manchester United goalkeeper following the departure of Peter Schmeichel – this season, Onana joined the club as the replacement for David de Gea.

