Could Manchester United hand a chance to a goalkeeper who last played for sixth-tier Chester? Ruben Amorim keeping 'watchful eye' on youngster

21-year-old goalkeeper Elyh Harrison will be watched carefully over the next few months

Manchester United are facing a goalkeeping conundrum this January.

Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir have both made high-profile mistakes in games against Tottenham and Wolves, with the onus on now making the Red Devils' defence more resolute.

Manchester United have already shipped 23 goals since Ruben Amorim arrived at Old Trafford and the 39-year-old is clearly becoming frustrated at the amount of individual errors leading to goals.

Manchester United youth star Elyh Harrison will be watched carefully after an impressive loan spell with Chester FC

Elyh Harrison kept seven clean sheets during his time with National League North side Chester FC (Image credit: Getty Images)

21-year-old shot-stopper Elyh Harrison has returned from a fruitful loan spell at Chester FC, with the youngster now expected to train again with Manchester United's first-team goalkeepers.

Harrison kept seven clean sheets during his time with National League North side Chester FC but was recalled earlier this month.

Could Ruben Amorim be preparing for a change up in goal? (Image credit: Getty Images)

﻿The Manchester Evening News says another loan spell higher up the pyramid is being considered. The club is also refusing to rule out a sale if the correct cash figure is presented to them.

Bayindir's future is also up in the air after he has made just a handful of appearances since his arrival last summer. The Turkey international has largely played understudy to Onana, but rumours of a move away from England have circulated in recent weeks.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manchester United have been unable to solve their goalkeeping conundrum ever since David De Gea's high-profile departure - the Fiorentina man left in July 2023.

Dean Henderson and Matej Kovar are two other shot-stoppers who came through Manchester United's exemplary Carrington academy system but were unable to break into the first-team on a regular basis.

In FourFourTwo's view, it is a situation which leaves you scratching your head almost. Manchester United have produced some superb goalkeepers over the years but it seems to always be the ones who are brought to the club that are promised so much.

Is Onana the answer to Amorim's problems? We are unsure. Especially given The Mirror reported recently that INEOS are open to offers for any player at the club to help raise vital funds this month. The plot continues to thicken at the Theatre of Dreams.