Manchester United star's shirt has outsold everyone, despite him only moving in January - leading to speculation of summer deal

Manchester United are anticipating a summer clearout in 2025

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim needs to push players out to help with summer transfers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their hopes to sell a wantaway star this summer.

The Red Devils - who sacked former boss Erik ten Hag to the tune of £14.5m last year - are dangling precariously close to the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rulings with more redundancies and cost-cutting measures beginning to be implemented.

But it is the need to sell that remains a huge priority and with several stars set to leave in 2025, one player now looks certain to end his tempestuous spell at Old Trafford.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at full-time of the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on 9 March, 2025

Ruben Amorim has made his desires clear to sell plenty of players this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen and Tom Heaton are all expected to leave the club later this year, especially given the performances seen by Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi over the last few months.

There is growing confidence Manchester United are preparing a huge overhaul of players and one winger, who has been highly criticised during his time at Old Trafford, could be the first to end his spell.

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to axe another 100 jobs

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning a huge overhaul (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winger Antony is flying in Spain with Real Betis and seems to have found joy out on loan. His expensive switch from Ajax in August 2022 has yielded little return on investment but is continuing to shine for the La Liga outfit.

There is an expectation he will soon join Manuel Pellegrini's side on a permanent deal and according to Diario de Sevilla as relayed by Sports Witness, Antony's shirt has been a best-seller.

His number of shirt sales has topped 1,000, surpassing any other player and given his performances of late it is no surprise. Antony has bagged four goals and notched four assists for Betis and is showing no sign of letting up.

His loan spell expires in the summer but according to comments made by the club's hierarchy, he could be on the verge of remaining in Spain after this season, as previously reported by FourFourTwo.

Antony is being tipped to leave Manchester United this summer

Antony is being tipped to leave Manchester United this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

To put those shirt sale claims into context, he’s even outselling Isco right now, who enjoyed a wonderful career with Real Madrid before moving to Betis in 2023.

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester United would snap any club's handoff in order to recoup even a quarter of the £82m they paid for the winger three years ago. We expect him to leave the club this year.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

