Manchester United transfer news: Jack Grealish move from Aston Villa considered unlikely

Manchester United look set to miss out on Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with the England international last summer but were unable to get a deal over the line.

Grealish went on to sign a new five-year deal with his boyhood club, before enjoying another excellent season for Dean Smith’s side.

His performances before suffering an injury in February convinced United to renew their interest in the 25-year-old.

Manchester City are also said to be keen on Grealish, who scored six goals and provided 10 assists in the Premier League in 2020/21.

Pep Guardiola is planning to upgrade his squad in several areas after missing out on the Champions League last term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is plotting a similar revamp, as United attempt to mount a genuine title challenge next season - something they have not yet managed in the post-Alex Ferguson era.

But according to talkSPORT , both Manchester clubs will be disappointed in their pursuit of Grealish.

The radio station claims that Villa will keep hold of their prized asset, who they value at around £130m.

Grealish’s decision to sign a new long-term contract with the Villans could harm his chances of securing a move away.

There is no indication at this stage that the attacking midfielder does want to depart, but a deal that runs until 2025 gives Villa the upper hand.

Wilfried Zaha and Harry Kane have also been frustrated after signing long-term deals and then struggling to push through a move.

United and City both rate Grealish highly, but neither club is willing to sanction a transfer worth more than £100m.

The two sides arguably have more pressing needs, with United keen on a new centre-back and striker, while City look for a successor to Sergio Aguero.

