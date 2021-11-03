Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has decided that he wants to move back to Juventus, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The World Cup winner is currently weighing up options for where he wants to go next when his current deal expires. Pogba will be a free agent from June 2022.

With incoming Barcelona manager Xavi said to be interested in Pogba's services, Pogba - who is a third of the way through a three-match Premier League ban after being sent off against Liverpool - is reportedly keener to move back to Serie A.

Pogba played for Juventus from 2012 to 2016, after leaving Manchester United for the first time. The midfielder wanted more playing time under Sir Alex Ferguson with the club more than happy to let him go, despite his obvious talent.

While in Italy, the no.6 formed a reputation as one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe alongside Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal in Juve's midfield. He made the World Cup squad for France in 2014 and as the World Cup's Best Young Player for his efforts in Brazil.

Since his record-breaking return to the Premier League - in which Pogba cost Manchester United £89m - he has struggled to live up to the hype.

Pogba has often been a lightning rod for criticism at Old Trafford, thanks to his languid style, his lack of care in possession and United's consistent failure to get the best out of him. The Frenchman has even moved from midfield onto the left-wing in an attempt to foster better form.

He started the season well and registered seven assists in the early weeks of the season, too - but this purple patch seems to have ended since United have signed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pogba is free to negotiate with overseas clubs in January, ahead of a free move in the summer of 2022.