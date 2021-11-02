Manchester United transfer news: Xavi eyes Paul Pogba for his Barcelona side

Manchester United might not lose Paul Pogba for free after all - after it appears Barcelona and Xavi would like to sign the French midfielder.

According to El Nacional, the 28-year-old has been included on a four-man list that Xavi would like to bring into the Camp Nou when he's officially appointed Barca coach. Ronald Koeman was sacked after a poor start to the season.

Current Al Sadd boss Xavi played for Barcelona for over a decade, winning four Champions League titles. Now, he's looking to strengthen up across the pitch.

Pogba would have the marketability of a Barca signing while also offering strength in depth to the midfield and potentially the left flank, too. The United man has played on the left under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, thriving with seven assists in the early weeks of the Premier League season.

United have been resigned to letting their record signing walk for nothing next summer - but they could be offered a chance to recoup some money on him.

Pogba's current contract runs out in the summer of 2022, with the World Cup winner free to negotiate terms with overseas clubs come January. But Barca may even offer a fee for his services if Xavi deems him a priority in the short term.

Barcelona are struggling in the Champions League and may exit in the group stage; qualification for next year's tournament is no foregone conclusion either, with the race for the top four in LaLiga as competitive as ever.

It's thought that Xavi will want to bring a right-winger into the club when he signs as manager, while the midfield at the club lacks real experience; Pedri, Gavi and Nico are all teenage talents that have been utilised of late in those positions.

Up front, Barca are relying on Luuk De Jong and Memphis Depay. Sergio Aguero was recently ruled out for three months following concerning breathing difficulties at the weekend.