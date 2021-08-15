Manchester United transfer news: Paul Scholes makes prediction about Paul Pogba's future

Paul Scholes believes Paul Pogba will sign a new deal at Manchester United.

The France international's current contract runs until 2022 and he could therefore depart Old Trafford for nothing next summer.

Pogba will be free to hold talks and even sign a pre-contract agreement with non-English clubs come January 1.

It was reported that PSG were considering a move for the midfielder this month, but they have now put those plans on hold following the signing of Lionel Messi.

And Scholes believes that the 28-year-old may decide to stay put now that United have done some good transfer business.

Jadon Sancho arrived in Manchester last month, while Raphael Varane's move to Old Trafford was finally confirmed on Saturday, ahead of the 5-1 victory over Leeds.

"I think he’ll stay," Scholes told Premier League Productions. "I think he will.

"When he was playing a couple of years ago in a team that wasn’t quite functioning as well as this one looks like it might do, and with the amount of attacking players he’s got, the ability he’s got, I think he’ll add a lot to this team.

"I think he’ll end up signing a new contract. If this team carries on in this manner, progressing like it is – I don’t want to get too excited – but it’s a team that can go on and win trophies and that’s what he wants to do."

That may prove to be wishful thinking on Scholes' part.

United do look well equipped to challenge for the Premier League title this term, having finished second last season.

But several high-profile players have benefitted from letting their contracts run down over the last 12 months.

David Alaba, Gigio Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, Memphis Depay and Sergio Ramos have all secured big moves this summer as free agents.

Being out of contract usually leads to a boost in wages and a handsome signing-on fee at a new club.

Even if Pogba wins silverware this campaign, it might not be enough to keep him at United in the long-term.

TRANSFERS Every time the British transfer record has been broken during the Premier League era

TOP FLIGHT Premier League: Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

GET READY FourFourTwo 2021/22 season preview and predictions