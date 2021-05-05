Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils prepare Harry Kane bid to quell fan unrest

Manchester United’s owners are prepared to sanction a bid for Harry Kane in an attempt to quell fan unrest, according to reports.

United’s Premier League game against Liverpool was postponed on Sunday due to protests at Old Trafford and outside the Lowry Hotel, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players gather before games.

Supporters were demonstrating against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

United’s involvement in the botched Super League was the trigger for the protests at the weekend, but the Glazers have long been unpopular at Old Trafford.

The American family have no intention of selling the club, however, and they are preparing to take steps to win over the fans.

According to The Sun , the Glazers are ready to submit a formal offer for Kane, who could be on his way out of Tottenham this summer.

The England international is reportedly considering his future in north London, with Spurs set to miss out on the Champions League for a second season in a row.

Kane has enjoyed a magnificent campaign, having scored 21 goals and provided 13 assists in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with Manchester City, but United could steal a march on their rivals with an early offer.

The report states that the Red Devils are preparing to offer £90m for Tottenham’s talisman.

Kane is said to be interested in a move to Old Trafford, with the striker keen to compete for the biggest prizes in the game.

However, it is unclear whether £90m would be enough to prise Kane away from his current employers.

Daniel Levy does not want to sell his prized asset to a Premier League rival, while Kane is under contract until 2024.

United might have to spend more than £100m if they want to bring the England captain to Manchester in time for next season.

