Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils urged to stick with Edinson Cavani over Harry Kane

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes his old club should not pursue Harry Kane or Erling Haaland this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with both strikers in recent weeks as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to strengthen his squad at the end of the season.

It has been reported that Kane will look to depart Tottenham if they miss out on the Champions League.

United are also said to be keeping tabs on Haaland, who has been linked with numerous different clubs around Europe.

However, Hargreaves thinks a new centre-forward should not be a priority for his former club due to the form of Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguay international was on target in recent victories over Tottenham and Granada, although he has been linked with a summer switch to Boca Juniors.

But Hargreaves believes that United should try and tie Cavani down to a one-year extension, rather than attempting to bring in Kane or Haaland.

"You’ve got to keep him, he’s fabulous. I think, first of all, he’s a great goalscorer and his minutes per goal show that. He’s the best player at United for that,” he told BT Sport .

“I think everyone would love to have Harry Kane and Haaland, but with Cavani there, you don’t have to go and spend £100 million on a player because if you spend it there, then there are other positions needed.

“They need a right-winger, they need a central midfielder, they need a centre-back. With Cavani there, he’s almost an insurance policy and you can go and spend it on three other players in important positions.

“I think if Cavani played the whole of next season, then he could easily get you 25 goals, with the other boys.

“Just as a mentor for Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and [Anthony] Martial – he’s perfect. I would 100% keep him and invest the money in other positions.”

