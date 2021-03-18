Manchester United transfer news: Ronald de Boer says Donny van de Beek Ajax return rumours are false

There is no truth in rumours that Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could be set for an Ajax return, according to Ronald de Boer.

The 23-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in a £40 million deal last summer but has started just two Premier League games all season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Van de Beek’s limited game time resulted in speculation that he could head back to Amsterdam after one season in England but De Boer, who shares an agent with the midfielder, insists he is happy in Manchester.

“I spoke to Ajax and they said there’s no truth in it at all,” De Boer told TalkSport.

“He didn’t ask to speak to them. He’s just focusing on his recovery on his ankle, and it’s not true that he asked Man United to leave."

Van de Beek played a crucial role in Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19.

However, he has one goal and one assist to his name in 26 United appearances in all competitions so far – most of which have come from the bench.

“His agent also told me that of course he’s not happy that he’s not playing,” De Boer said.

“He’s only had two starts under Solskjaer and that’s not what he hoped for when he joined Man United.

“He’s not worried, of course he wants to play every game. But he’s not worried that he can’t succeed.

“He has to have a review after this year, asking where do I stand? Do I have a possibility to succeed here or not? Otherwise, I have to make a move.

“We will see where he’s heading next year, maybe he stays at Man United or maybe another club is interesting for him.

“But he’s not panicking at all, he told his agent he’s so happy at Man United because the club is one of the best in terms of how they treat him, he feels loved.”

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FFT FEATURE Attacking players, defensive mindset: why Tottenham aren't scoring more under Mourinho

EUROPEAN GIANTS The best-run club in the world? Why Bayern Munich are so successful

QUIZ! Can you name every Champions League quarter-finalist since 2000?