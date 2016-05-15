Manchester United v Bournemouth rearranged for May 17

Manchester United's Premier League fixture with AFC Bournemouth has been rearranged for Tuesday May 17.

Sunday's match had to be called off after an "incredibly lifelike explosive device" was found inside Old Trafford prior to kick-off.

The device was found in the north-west quadrant of the stadium approximately 20 minutes before the game was due to begin, with parts of the stadium evacuated immediately.

Fans in the Stretford End and Alex Ferguson Stand were instructed to leave, with people in other sections of the ground initially asked to remain in their seats after the players had returned to the dressing rooms.

A Premier League statement confirmed the game's new date.

It read: "We can confirm that today's abandoned fixture between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth will be played on Tuesday 17 May at 8:00pm.

"We would like to thank Manchester United's staff, the police and other emergency services for all their efforts today as well as rearranging the match for this coming Tuesday.

"Both Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth's management has been extremely helpful."

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a controlled explosion had been carried out inside the ground at approximately 1645 GMT and later revealed the device – reportedly strapped to a gas pipe – was "not viable".

All other Premier League matches kicked off at 1500 GMT as expected.

Manchester City drew 1-1 with Swansea City to effectively guarantee they will finish above United in fourth, with Louis van Gaal's side requiring a 19-0 victory in the rearranged match with Bournemouth to overtake their city rivals and qualify for the Champions League.