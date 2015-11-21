Manchester United well placed in title race - Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger believes Manchester United are nicely placed in the Premier League title race after their 2-1 win at Watford.

The Germany midfielder's stoppage-time shot led to an own goal by Troy Deeney as United avoided dropping points at Vicarage Road.

Deeney had previously equalised from the penalty spot with only three minutes left on the clock after Memphis Depay's first-half opener.

The win puts United top of the Premier League, with Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester City having the chance to surpass them when they play later on Saturday.

"I think this was three points that were very important for us," Schweinsteiger told BT Sport.

"The last matchday was also very important for us as we got two points closer to Manchester City and Arsenal.

"Next match we are playing Leicester, it will also be difficult but if we can win that match too then we will be happy with where we are in the Premier League.

"In football you always fight for 93 minutes and you always have to believe in it because it was unlucky to get the penalty and then Deeney scored.

"You always have to give the best until the referee's whistle, there was also a little bit of luck [with the winning goal] but we are happy that we made three points as here it is very difficult to play. The angle was not so easy but of course Deeney did touch the ball."

Schweinsteiger also praised the performance of David de Gea in the United goal, with his excellent save from Almen Abdi in the second half a standout moment.

"David is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and we are happy that he stayed here," said the former Bayern Munich star.

"He made a lot of good saves not only today but also in the previous games. You need a good goalkeeper when you want to win something."