Manchester United will be hard to beat with Mourinho - Courtois

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has backed former manager Jose Mourinho to be a success at Manchester United.

The Portuguese boss is reported to have finalised terms with the Old Trafford club and is expected to succeed Louis van Gaal by leading United into the 2016-17 campaign.

Courtois was Mourinho's first-choice keeper as Chelsea won the Premier League in 2014-15 before the club embarked on a torrid run of form that resulted in his removal as manager at Stamford Bridge in December.

But the Belgium international, 24, believes Mourinho's presence will ensure facing United is a challenging prospect next season.

"He's a very good manager," Courtois told Sky Sports. "Obviously this season it was not our year but I'm confident he's a top manager and Manchester United will be difficult to beat next year.

And Courtois has also backed his own team to bounce back after following up their title win with a shock 10th-place finish.

"When a big team has a season like that, everybody learns from it," said the ex-Atletico Madrid shot stopper.

"Not only the players and manager but the directors, fans, everybody. We will be back stronger next year."