Manchester United will be successful in Champions League - Young

Ashley Young is confident Manchester United will be successful in the Champions League campaign as he believes their style is suited to the European game.

United were surprisingly beaten 2-1 by PSV on matchday one, but Young remains optimistic about their chances as they prepare for Wednesday's encounter with Wolfsburg at Old Trafford.

"I think we're definitely suited to playing in the Champions League and I'm sure it will be a very successful campaign," Young told MUTV.

"It's always nice to be in the Champions League, we fought hard to get back into it. This is what a club like United is all about, wanting to be in the biggest competitions and we’re looking forward to the game on Wednesday.

"I think you want to go out to win in every game. We had a defeat which was disappointing but the way we've bounced back from that defeat since means we'll go into this game with confidence, especially at Old Trafford.

"You always say you need to win your home games to be able to get through and we’ve got those coming up so we want to win every single one of them. We'll put that disappointment [in Eindhoven] behind us and will look to get wins in the rest of the group games."