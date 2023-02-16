Manchester United's Brian McClair says weather was a huge factor in 1991 Cup Winners’ Cup win over Barcelona

When Manchester United faced Barcelona in the Cup Winners' Cup final in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, in May 1991, the rain was lashing down and the temperature cool - a far cry from the Mediterranean climate Barcelona players were used to in Catalonia.

For Manchester United's players though, this presented an opportunity.

Brian McClair started for the English side as a second-striker that night at De Kuip, and the Scotsman tells FourFourTwo that the weather was an important factor in the game.

“The weather helped us that night,” McClair says of the night. “We came out for the warm-up and we could have been in Salford. It was dank and drizzly.”

Mark Hughes was his strike partner that night, the pair playing for many years together at Manchester United. The Welshman recalls seeing the Barcelona players prior to kick-off, which immediately gave him some confidence for the final.

“I looked across to Barcelona’s players when they came out, and I could see a few of them shivering and rubbing their arms – that encouraged me," Hughes tells FFT.

Hughes certainly seemed encouraged in the game, scoring twice in the second-half to put Manchester United 2-0 up. The first came with a tap-in on the goal line from a Steve Bruce header, while the second he lashed in from a tight angle after taking it round Barcelona goalkeeper Carles Busquets - father of Sergio.

Ronald Koeman - arguably the only Barcelona player comfortable with the weather considering his proximity to home - scored five minutes after Hughes' second with a long-range free-kick Les Sealey failed to deal with in goal for Manchester United.

However, it didn't prove enough as the English side won their first European trophy in 23 years.

Brian McClair even had time to leave left future Manchester City Director Txiki Bergiristain "disgusted" after the final, with both called in for a random drugs test following the final whistle.