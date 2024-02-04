Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes a summer target for Saudi side Al-Hilal: report

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reportedly rejected "an astronomical offer" from Al-Hilal in January – but the Saudi Pro League side could be ready to return with an improved package for the Portuguese midfielder in the summer.

Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in 2020 and has been one of the club's most important players over the past six-and-a-half years, with over 215 appearances and 71 goals in that time.

According to Portuguese sports paper Record, Fernandes turned down an offer to link up with compatriot Jorge Jesus at Al-Hilal in the winter window.

The Portuguese international is understood to be keen to remain in Europe for now, believing he still has much to offer at the highest level.

However, Al-Hilal are reportedly ready to return with an improved package in the summer to tempt the former Udinese and Sampdoria midfielder.

Fernandes is currently under contract at Old Trafford until 2026, with the option of a further year after that. He is valued at around €70 million.

Former Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic, ex-Chelsea and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Fernandes' Portugal team-mate Ruben Neves all play for Al-Hilal, but the Saudi side are in the market for a marquee signing after Neymar suffered a serious injury on Brazil duty in October.

Neymar's injury is expected to keep the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward out until the summer, with Brazil's team doctor saying in December that he expects the 31-year-old to miss the Copa America.

In the meantime, the player has been unregistered by Al-Hilal, but Jorge Jesus' side sit top of the Saudi Pro League with a seven-point advantage over second-placed Al-Nassr with 19 rounds of fixtures played.

