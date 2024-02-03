Stuart Pearce reveals how Sir Alex Ferguson helped him cheat at Fantasy Football

Stuart Pearce has revealed how he used former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson to cheat at Fantasy Football.

The former Manchester City and England Under-21 manager was helping his son Harley against students and teachers in a school league and used his contacts to secure a victory on the final day of the season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pearce said: "I done Fantasy Football with my son Harley, he was eight years old at the time, and they done it at the school with all the kids and all the teachers.

"We worked our way up the league to that final week where it was my son Harley and the headmaster were neck and neck at the top of the table.

"I think we were one point behind. I picked the phone up to Alex Ferguson on the Wednesday before this game on the Saturday and I asked him the question under the guise of the England under-21 manager 'who are you going to be playing - Jones or Smalling in the back, because I'm thinking of coming to the game to watch them?'

"He told me which one he was going to play. I transferred a player, that player went into our Fantasy team and we won."

The Nottingham Forest legend, who also played for Newcastle, West Ham and City and won 78 caps for England before hanging up his boots in 2002, admitted he was ashamed to look back on his actions.

"I hang my head in shame now," he said. "But we won by a point because we got a clean sheet.

"All I can say in my defence is 'Championes, championes!'"

