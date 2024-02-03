Manchester United icon snubbed move back to Premier League: report

Manchester United icon David de Gea snubbed a move back to the Premier League on deadline day, reports suggest.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been without a club since leaving United in summer 2023 as their seventh-highest appearance maker on 545 games. He won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League across 12 years at Old Trafford.

He has since been linked with moves to Newcastle United and the Saudi Pro League, but most recently rejected a chance to join Nottingham Forest, according to The Athletic.

The outlet reports that Forest officials spoke with De Gea and tried to secure a short-term deal which would have offered him a chance to perform in the ‘shop window’.

(Image credit: Getty)

However the Spaniard, who has played 45 international games, was not interested.

With Nuno Espírito Santo recently taking over from Steve Cooper at the City Ground, Forest currently sit 16th in the league table and have been charged with breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

De Gea would provide defensive solidity to a leaky side that has conceded 40 goals from 22 games so far, more than anyone bar the bottom two. Instead, Forest moved for Matz Sels from Strasbourg, having also been interested in Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone – two of seven reported approaches.

They next face AFC Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

