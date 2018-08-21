Manchester United's Sanchez will 'be back soon'

Jose Mourinho has received a boost after Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez revealed he would "be back soon".

The Chile international, 29, missed Sunday's Premier League clash against Brighton and Hove Albion with what Mourinho termed "a little problem".

Speaking after United's 3-2 loss, Mourinho said he only expected Sanchez to miss "one or two weeks maximum" and, ahead of next Monday's game with Tottenham, Sanchez uploaded a video on Instagram of him in training kit.

The caption on his Story read: "Training to be back soon".

Sanchez was on target in United's 2-1 FA Cup semi-final win over Spurs in April.