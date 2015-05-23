Mancini annoyed by 'absurd' Inter mistakes

Roberto Mancini was left to rue Inter's "absurd" mistakes as a 3-2 loss at Genoa dealt a severe blow to their hopes of playing UEFA Europa League football next season.

With Genoa having not been granted a UEFA licence for 2015-16, seventh in Serie A will earn a place in Europe's secondary competition, should Genoa finish in one of the assigned spots.

And Inter twice put themselves in good positions as Mauro Icardi and Rodrigo Palacio both got themselves on the scoresheet at Luigi Ferraris.

However, Genoa equalised on both occasions as Leonardo Pavoletti and Maxime Lestienne netted for the hosts - the latter as a result of a mix-up between Samir Handanovic and Andrea Ranocchia.

Genoa then rubbed salt in the wounds in the 89th minute when Juraj Kucka headed past Handanovic to leave Inter relying on other results to take their fight into the final round of action.

"The way we have played the last 14-15 games I though we could have got into Europe," Mancini told Sky Sport Italia.

"We have played well, but we make crazy mistakes. We conceded one goal today and two last week that were just absurd. We cannot win with goals like that.

"This match was the mirror of our season. We cannot blame anyone, we have to improve.

"The important thing is that the team has a good mindset, it is an important starting point for next year."