Mancini coy on reports linking Icardi to Napoli

Inter coach Roberto Mancini is unsure whether Mauro Icardi will be sold after the captain was a notable absentee from Sunday's pre-season defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Icardi has been linked with a move to Serie A rivals Napoli as a potential replacement for fellow Argentinian Gonzalo Higuain, and those reports were sent into overdrive after the Inter skipper was nowhere to been as the Italian club lost 3-1 to PSG in the International Champions Cup.

A coy Mancini was asked about Icardi – who is under contract until 2019 – post-match in Oregon, and he said: "As for whether Icardi is not for sale, you'll have to ask the president."

Mancini was also quizzed on Lazio midfielder Antonio Candreva, who is reportedly set to leave Rome in favour of a switch to Milan.

"Do we need Candreva to strengthen the squad? Again, this is a question for the president," added Mancini, whose Inter lost out to Serge Aurier's brace and Layvin Kurzawa's free-kick, while Stevan Jovetic scored from the spot for the Italian side.

Action shots from the Autzen Stadium in Eugene July 24, 2016

As for Mancini's own future, the Italian gave nothing away after meeting with Inter president Erick Thohir.

Mancini is reportedly unhappy with the club's activity in the transfer market.

"There's nothing to say about it. The situation is normal, just like two days ago," said the former Manchester City manager.

"Nothing has changed, let's see what happens in the next few days."