Mancini denies squad disharmony at Inter

Roberto Mancini has rubbished claims of a rift within the Inter squad following their defeat at home to Lazio.

Inter crashed to a 2-1 loss against Lazio on Sunday, which was followed by reports Mancini and some of his players were involved in a spat during and after the Serie A clash.

Felipe Melo conceded a penalty in the dying stages as Lazio stunned the league leaders, with Mancini later saying the Brazilian's stupidity ruined Christmas for the club.

Mancini, however, took to Twitter to deny reports of disharmony in Milan.

"People shouldn't be making up alleged or rumoured splits or fallings-out within the team," Mancini wrote via his official account.

"The lads have been fantastic up until now and we're still top of the league."

Inter then released a statement of their own to deny the reports.



"Inter are top of the table and just lost one game yesterday," the statement read. "Some perfectly normal dressing-room situations have been blown out of proportion this evening and made out to be events that never actually took place."