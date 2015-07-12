Mancini: Every club would love to sign Ibra

Roberto Mancini has acknowledged he would love to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to Inter, although he concedes it is unlikely.

The Sweden captain has a year remaining on his contract at Paris Saint-Germain and has been heavily linked with a move away from the French capital.

Milan, along with Bayern Munich, are thought to be in the running for the 33-year-old, although reports in Italy over the past few days have suggested that Inter - where Ibrahimovic spent three years from 2006 - are also keen to bring him back to San Siro.

Ibrahimovic won three Serie A titles with Inter, before going on to lift the league title with Milan in 2011.

He also won La Liga with Barcelona in 2010, and has three consecutive championship medals in the last three seasons with PSG.

"Zlatan is a great player," said Mancini. "He has won so many titles in the last 10 years.

"If there was a chance, every club would like to sign him, but this doesn't mean his future is at Inter. We have Mauro Icardi, who's a great striker.

"But about Zlatan, he is one of the best forwards in the world, for sure."

Milan are reportedly closest to concluding a deal, and Mancini believes should they succeed they would be difficult to stop in Serie A next season.

"Should he go to AC Milan, then the Rossoneri would be potentially ready to win the Scudetto," he added.

Milan finished 10th last season, two places behind Inter and 35 points adrift of champions Juventus.