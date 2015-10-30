Mancini: Inter not underdogs against Roma

Inter coach Roberto Mancini refuses to see his side as the outsiders when they host Serie A leaders Roma this weekend.

Mancini's team are trailing Roma by two points heading into Saturday's encounter and Mancini is hopeful his side can get a good result.

"We don't think we're starting the game as the underdogs. We know who we're up against and we'll give it our all," Mancini said at a news conference on Friday.

"Roma are a great side with players who have been together for a couple of years under the same coach.

"In matches like these, your focus is high and comes of its own accord. I don't have to ask anything of the team.

"I don't think the match will be decisive, but it will be important for both. There's still a long way to go."

Despite the presence of last season's top scorer Mauro Icardi and new arrivals such as Stevan Jovetic and Adem Ljajic, Inter have struggled in attack so far this season, netting just 10 league goals in as many games.

Mancini is confident Inter will come good, though, once their attackers get used to each other's style of play.

"Icardi and Jovetic haven't played together enough yet to understand what they can do as a pair," the former Manchester City boss added.

"Ljajic has done well, he made the right decision for Icardi's goal against Bologna. He worked hard when we had ten men."