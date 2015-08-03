Mancini not worried by lack of Inter goals

Roberto Mancini is unconcerned by Inter's barren run in front of goal during pre-season and is confident his side's form will pick up.

The Serie A side were beaten 1-0 by Galatasaray on Sunday, marking a fourth straight defeat in which Inter have failed to find the net.

Head coach Mancini believes Inter can take plenty from the loss, though, and backed his misfiring team to start hitting the target sooner rather than later.

"There were some positives in our performance against a side who are further along in their pre-season than we are," Mancini, a former Gala coach, told reporters.

"At this stage of the campaign you're better off facing strong sides and losing, as opposed to choosing easier opposition.

"It helps us to see where we need to improve. We're lacking goals but we will start scoring them.

"Losing can be irritating but I'm not concerned.

"Galatasaray are an excellent team, the best in Turkey. They have good players and, besides the result, this was a useful friendly for us."