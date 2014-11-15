Mancini relishing Inter Milan homecoming

The former Italy forward was on Friday appointed as successor to Walter Mazzarri, who was sacked earlier in the day following a disappointing start to the season.

Mancini spent almost four years at the helm at San Siro before losing his job in 2008, winning three Serie A titles in a row and the Coppa Italia twice.

The 49-year-old did not hesitate to take the opportunity to spend a second spell in charge at Inter and is determined to mastermind an upturn in fortunes for a side sitting ninth in Serie A.

"I am happy to return to a club that I consider to be my home, as Inter and their fans always remained in my heart," Mancini told the Corriere dello Sport.

"I prepare for a stimulating and gratifying adventure: we have the derby [against Milan] as soon as we come back from the [international] break, then the match with Roma, one of the favourites for the Scudetto.

"We need to get to work, without wasting time. I embrace all of our supporters."

Mancini will be introduced to the media at a press conference on Saturday.