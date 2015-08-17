Mancini still wants title challenge

Inter coach Roberto Mancini remains hopeful of building a side capable of a Serie A title challenge despite another poor friendly result on Sunday.

Mancini's side were held to a 0-0 draw by AEK Athens, extending their winless run to five matches ahead of their league opener against Atalanta.

The 50-year-old Italian, who confirmed the departure of midfielder Mateo Kovacic, was upbeat despite seeing his team fail to win again.

Mancini said there were positives to take from the draw and still feels Inter can be a title threat in 2015-16.

"We can't expect much to change in three days," he said.

"We were a bit brighter in the second half than in the first. We kept a clean sheet and that's important. We had our chances too.

"We need a bit more speed to our play but it will take a bit of time.

"We'll try to put together a side capable of challenging in the league."