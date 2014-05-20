Mandorlini set to sign contract extension

Mandorlini guided Verona to a surprising 10th-place finish in Serie A this season following promotion from the second tier.

The 53-year-old's current deal expires this month but the former Atalanta, Bologna and Sassuolo coach has now pledged his long-term future to the club.

"I haven't signed my contract extension yet but by Wednesday we will make official my renewal," Mandorlini told L'Arena.

"I believe a lot in this project.

"I turned down an important offer to coach in China because my priority has been to remain here.

"Verona is my home and until it lasts, I will not leave.

"Sooner or later I will be sacked but until then I will remain."

Verona shocked many by challenging for Europe in their first season in the top flight for 11 years, and Mandorlini is keen for them to display the same mentality in order to stay out of trouble next season.

"We've had a fantastic campaign," he added. "Our aim next season will be to again avoid the drop.

"Our mentality should not change.

"This year we have been able to defend our Serie A status well ahead of time and this will be our objective next season."