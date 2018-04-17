Mandzukic out of Crotone versus Juventus
Mario Mandzukic has been left out of Juventus' squad to face Crotone and will aim to overcome a sickness bug in time to play against Napoli.
Juventus will be without forward Mario Mandzukic for Wednesday's trip to face Crotone in Serie A.
The Croatia international has not been named in Massimiliano Allegri's 21-man squad for the match due to a bout of illness.
Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi could make his first appearance since sustaining a knee injury in February but playmaker Miralem Pjanic misses out with a minor muscular injury sustained against Sampdoria, while Mattia De Sciglio (foot) remains sidelined.
Juve sit six points clear of nearest rivals Napoli at the top of Serie A, and are closing in on a seventh consecutive title.
Napoli host Udinese in midweek before the top two meet at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.
