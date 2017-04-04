Mandzukic out of Napoli-Juventus Coppa Italia clash
Mario Mandzukic played despite being an injury doubt when Juventus visited Napoli on Saturday but he will miss the Coppa Italia clash.
Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic will miss the Coppa Italia semi-final meeting with Napoli due to a knee injury.
Mandzukic completed 90 minutes as the Serie A leaders played out a 1-1 draw against Maurizio Sarri's men at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday, despite being a doubt beforehand.
However, the Croatia international suffered a blow to the knee and was not named in the 22-man squad for the Coppa return leg on Wednesday, when Massimiliano Allegri's men will defend a 3-1 aggregate lead.
Speaking at a news conference before his squad was confirmed, Allegri said: "It's unlikely that Mario Mandzukic will feature.
"Any one of Alex Sandro, Stefano Sturaro or Juan Cuadrado could come in to replace him."
