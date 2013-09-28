Mandzukic unfazed by Bundesliga table

Heading into Saturday's clash with Wolfsburg, Bayern sit just behind Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga due to goals scored, with both teams level on 16 points from six matches and with goal differences of plus 11.

But Mandzukic says the reigning German champions are not worried about where they sit on the Bundesliga table at this point of the season and simply want to continue their fine form against Wolfsburg.

"Winning the match is the most important, that's what we are going to try tomorrow," Mandzukic said on Friday.

"The table is important but it doesn't bother us much right now.

"We will have to win the games and see what happens."

Mandzukic will line-up against his former club on Saturday having joined Bayern from Wolfsburg before the 2012/13 season.

Wolfsburg sit seventh after a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim last week.

Mandzukic also discussed how Bayern are handling the transition from former head coach Jupp Heynckes and new boss Pep Guardiola, who is attempting to introduce the tiki-taka style of football he made famous with Barcelona.

"We are getting better game by game, that's what we were targeting to play the way we are," Mandzukic said.

"We knew we needed some time to adapt ourselves. I can only say positive things right now."