Mane injury 'not serious' as Sturridge returns to full training

Liverpool have been boosted after Jurgen Klopp confirmed the shoulder injury suffered by Sadio Mane was "not serious".

The winger scored an impressive goal on his Reds debut in their 4-3 Premier League win over Arsenal last Sunday, but gave his new side a scare when going down with the problem in training this week.

However, while he remains a doubt to face Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday, Klopp revealed the shoulder issue was only a minor concern.

"It was a challenge between two players up in the air and Sadio fell on his shoulder coming down - it is not that serious," said Klopp.

"At this moment I have no idea if he will be available for the weekend but I don't think he will be out for a long time.

"It would have been better without this situation but things like this will always happen and you cannot avoid this."

There was also positive news with key duo James Milner (ankle) and Daniel Sturridge (thigh) back in full training, while Lucas Leiva (hamstring) and Mamadou Sakho (calf) are also close on first-team comebacks.

"Milly and Daniel are in full training," added Klopp. "Lucas is in a good way - warming up with us and maybe today [Thursday] he will be in team training. Mama is not too far away from training.

"I haven't made a decision on the line up for Saturday yet. It's my job to watch who gives me what signs.

"We don't have a striker problem at the moment. The situation is that they show me their best and I will make a decision. Nobody gave me a sign that they don't want to be involved."