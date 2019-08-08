Mane ready for season kick-off

Sadio Mane is fit and available for Liverpool’s Premier League opener at home to Norwich on Friday night.

Mane missed last weekend’s Community Shield against Manchester City after only returning from an extended break on Monday, but has trained with his team-mates this week.

James Milner has also been training after sitting out last weekend’s Wembley contest with a minor muscular complaint.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke will be without experienced centre-back Timm Klose, who has not recovered fully from a hip problem, as his side return to the Premier League.

Fellow defender Christoph Zimmermann has also been ruled out with a knee problem.

Midfield pair Alex Tettey and Louis Thompson are also expected to be absent.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk,

Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Origi, Mignolet, Gomez, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Wilson, Brewster.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, McGovern, Aarons, Byram, Godfrey, Hanley, Lewis, Heise, Roberts, Vrancic, Leitner, Hernandez, Cantwell, Buendia, Stiepermann, Trybull, McLean, Amadou, Drmic, Pukki, Srbeny, Idah.