Manolas bullish ahead of Costa Rica clash

Georgios Samaras' last-gasp penalty secured Greece's place in the last 16 at the expense of Ivory Coast on Tuesday, as the African nation were consigned to a 2-1 defeat in Fortaleza.

Greece can now look forward to a second-round World Cup clash for the first time in their history and Costa Rica, another surprise package, lie in wait.

Defender Manolas believes Fernando Santos' side will end Costa Rica's tournament if they can maintain the standard they set in their final Group E clash.

He said: "We are all set and we're going to match with Costa Rica just to qualify.

"I believe that if we play as in the last game against Ivory Coast will be able to qualify."

Costa Rica finished top of Group D after beating Uruguay and Italy, then drawing against England.