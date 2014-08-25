Manolas not set for Roma move, says agent
Kostas Manolas' agent says there is no truth in rumours that the defender is on the verge of a move to Roma.
The Olympiacos centre-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Greece during the close-season, with Arsenal among the other sides reported to be interested.
However, his representative Giannis Evangelopoulos has rubbished talk of an imminent switch to Serie A.
"The rumours of Manolas moving to Italy have been going on for months now," he is quoted as saying by TuttoMercatoWeb.
"But the truth is that there has been nothing. We haven't heard anything from Roma.
"I can say that there has been contact with other big clubs in Europe, but at the moment I won't rule out that Kostas will stay with Olympiacos."
