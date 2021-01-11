Manqoba: We want to achieve 12 points every five games

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi admits that he would like to see his side achieve at least 12 points in every five matches.

The Brazilians extended their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership to 10 games following their 2-0 victory over Baroka at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday through goals from Lyle Lakay and Themba Zwane.

The defending champions have now opened up a two point lead at the top of the league standings over second placed Swallows FC, who dropped points following their 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

Manqoba says he is pleased to see his side are meeting their goals of achieving 12 points every five games, having already secured 13 points in their first five games and 11 points in the five that followed.

'In our planning for the season we put out that we would like to achieve twelve points in every five games and in the first cycle we got thirteen points and in the second one we got eleven points and that gave us what we want we want to achieve,' Manqoba told his club's official website.

Sundowns qualified for the Caf Champions League group stages following their 5-1 victory over Jwaneng Galaxy in the two-legged preliminary round of the competition.

They have now been drawn in Group B alongside CR Belouizdad of Algeria, Al Hilal of Sudan and TP Mazembe of DR Congo and Mngqithi is pleased with the result of their group stage opponents.

'I am very happy with the group, the coaches, the players and everyone around the team have worked hard,' he added.

'Our conditioning department has done well as they have kept the boys very fresh and strong. This is just the beginning and we have a very long way to go, we just need to keep focused and make sure that our feet are on the ground.'

Sundowns will now turn their focus to their upcoming Tshwane derby against SuperSport United when the two sides square off at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday, with kick off set for 3pm.