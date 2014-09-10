Manquillo: Gerrard link-up a dream come true

The full-back arrived at Anfield on loan from Atletico Madrid last month and has started two of the club's first three Premier League games this season.

Manquillo, 20, is feeling increasingly at home on Merseyside and spoke of his delight at getting the opportunity to play in the same side as captain Gerrard.

"The first time I watched Gerrard play, I was only a child," Manquillo told Liverpool's official website.

"Now I play in the same team with him, he's a truly great player and it's a dream come true to share the field with him.

"I'm very happy to stay here. There's some things I miss about home - the weather is the main one - but I'm getting accustomed to things here more and more every day."

Manquillo also praised Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers for the manner in which he has helped him settle at the club.

"I get on very well with the manager here. He helps us with everything he can, which is great. He also speaks Spanish fluently too, so it's really easy for us to communicate," added the Spain Under-21 international.

"I have some fellow Spanish teammates with me over here too - Alberto Moreno, Suso and Jose Enrique are all here and there are some others in the squad who speak Spanish too. It's been really easy for me to adapt."