Manquillo returns to Atletico from Liverpool

Javier Manquillo has returned to Atletico Madrid after his loan spell with Liverpool was terminated by mutual consent.

The right-back joined Liverpool on a two-year loan deal last August but was used sparingly by the Premier League club last season, making just 19 appearances in all competitions.

And his time at Anfield has been cut short after Manquillo and Atletico determined that he had "not enjoyed all the desirable minutes for his growth in football".

Manquillo will not link up with Atletico for pre-season training, with a decision on where he will spend the 2015-16 season to be made in the coming days.