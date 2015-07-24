Maradona calls for Mexico-Panama replay
Argentina football legend Diego Maradona has demanded CONCACAF replay the Gold Cup semi-final between Mexico and Panama.
Diego Maradona posted his support for the Panama players, and his clear disdain for all things Mexican football, after Thursday's CONCACAF Gold Cup controversy.
Mexico overcame Panama 2-1 after extra time, not before a shocking penalty call by American referee Mark Geiger that allowed Miguel Herrera's side to equalise deep into second-half injury time in regulation.
Maradona, owner of the famous 'Hand of God' moment in the 1986 World Cup, called for the semi-final to be replayed and for Geiger to lose his job following the controversy.
"I express my solidarity with the players of #Panama," Maradona posted on Facebook.
"The match should be replayed and the referee should be fired."
Maradona was clearly aggrieved by the decision favouring Mexico, as he added: "This sort of transparency hasn't been seen since the Mexican referee [Edgardo] Codesal robbed all the Argentines in 1990 WC."
West Germany won the 1990 World Cup final 1-0, with Andreas Brehme's 85th-minute penalty - earned after Rudi Voller went down softly in the area - seeing them past Maradona's Argentina.
