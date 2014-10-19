Maran appointed as new Chievo head coach

Corini's second spell in charge of the club came to an end after Chievo lost five of their first seven matches of the 2014-15 Serie A campaign.

He became the first coach to lose his job in the Italian top flight this season, and Chievo have acted swiftly in finding a replacement.

Maran spent nine years at the club ias a player n the 1980s and 90s, making 330 appearances, and the 51-year-old is tasked with steering the team away from the relegation zone.

Chievo currently lie 18th, a point from safety, and the former Catania boss was delighted to have made his return to the club.

"For me it is a great thrill," he said. "It is a double joy because I lived almost my entire career at Chievo as a player.

"Now I return as coach, I hope to relive the emotions experienced during those years.

"Why did I choose to accept the proposal of Chievo? After talking to the president Luca Campedelli and sporting director Luca Nember I found, since the beginning, a great tune and a compactness in what you want to achieve.

"When there are these assumptions it can work well."