Marcel Langer reveals chance to reunite with Daniel Stendel led to Hearts move

New Hearts signing Marcel Langer jumped at the chance to reunite with Daniel Stendel and taste the “crazy” Tynecastle atmosphere.

The 22-year-old holding midfielder has signed for Hearts until the end of the season after leaving Schalke, where he played for the reserves.

The deal has taken a while to finalise but the German has been keen to work with Stendel again after being contacted by the Hearts boss in December.

Langer told Hearts TV: “It was not really a hard decision to make. I like adventures. It’s a new country, a new city and a new language. I’m looking forward to it and I’m happy.

“When I played in the youths for Hannover 96 I worked with the manager in the under-19s. We were really successful. We won the under-19s German cup. It was a good connection.

“The manager called me before New Year’s Eve and yes, I was really direct – I want to do this. Then we talked with Schalke and the club and now I am here.

“I watched the highlights from the Rangers game and the atmosphere was crazy.

“For sure, I’m looking forward to playing here in front of 18,000. Normally we play in front of 5,000 in Germany so this is different. This is nice.”