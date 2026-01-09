Last minute FA Cup tickets! Five big cup games with great seat deals available this weekend

The Premier League sides enter the FA Cup as the third round takes place this weekend

Clubs in the Premier League, Championship, and some further down the pyramid will get a break from league action this weekend as the FA Cup third round takes centre stage.

Our FA Cup how-to-watch guide will give you all the information you need to know to watch the weekend's action from your living room (or wherever else you happen to be, we don't run your life). But what if you'd prefer to actually be there at the game?

Manchester City vs Exeter City

Exeter will visit the Etihad Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Exeter City have never faced Manchester City in a competitive game before - and they will be hoping to make their first meeting an extremely memorable one.

Gary Caldwell's side sit mid-table in League One but play an attractive brand of football and have enjoyed a recent run of good form.

But of course...it's Manchester City away, and even if Pep Guardiola fields the kids, they will be expecting victory in Saturday's 3pm kick-off.

Fulham vs Middlesbrough

Championship promotion contenders Middlesbrough will visit Craven Cottage (Image credit: Alamy)

Fulham and Middlesbrough have had their ups and downs together over the years, and have frequently run into each other both in the Premier League and in the Championship.

Kim Hellberg's Boro will be hoping this Saturday 3pm kick-off serves as a preview of a top-flight fixture next season. They are currently in the automatic promotion places in the Championship - albeit with a cluster of sides right on their tails after a recent dip in form.

Might this trip to Craven Cottage be just what they need to kickstart their season again, or will Marco Silva's side just have too much for them to overcome?

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Sat 5:45pm

Tottenham and Aston Villa met in the FA Cup last season too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Games between these two sides tend to be interesting one way or another: incredibly, they've not shared a draw in any of their past 24 meetings in all competitions, going all the way back to 2012.

Aston Villa have the advantage on recent form, both in general and specifically against Tottenham.

Aston Villa have the advantage on recent form, both in general and specifically against Tottenham.

Unai Emery's third-placed Villa have won all of the past three encounters with Spurs, including knocking them out of the FA Cup in the fourth round last year. The hosts could really do with a morale-boosting win in Saturday's 5:45pm kick-off.

Manchester United vs Brighton

Manchester United have never lost to Brighton in the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunday's 4:30pm kick-off will be the ninth FA Cup meeting between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion - and the Seagulls come into this game still yet to win any of them.

United beat Brighton on penalties at Wembley in the semi-finals in 2023 en route to lifting the trophy under Erik ten Hag.

Brighton will be keen to make history at Old Trafford by booking passage to the next round.

Liverpool vs Barnsley

Barnsley have pulled off an FA Cup upset at Liverpool before (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barnsley fans will need no reminding of what happened the last time they went to Anfield...or the time before that...or perhaps even the time before that.

Liverpool suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to the South Yorkshire outfit in the fifth round back in 2008. Barnsley also claimed a famous 1-0 win at Anfield in the Premier League in 1997, as well as sharing a goalless draw in the fifth round of the League Cup in 1982.

That means that incredibly, League One Barnsley have not lost this fixture since they were second-tier rivals back in 1959. It would be one hell of an evening for them if they can keep that run alive in Monday's 7:45pm kick-off...and another significant blow for Arne Slot's men.