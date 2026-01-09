How to watch Mali vs Senegal: Live streams, TV coverage, watch for free in the UK as AFCON quarter-finals begin

Watch Mali vs Senegal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Mali vs Senegal: key information • Date: Friday 09 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 17:00 local • Venue: Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier • TV & Streaming: E4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4.com (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

A West African derby takes place in the first of four Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, as Mali take on Senegal.

Mali battled hard against Tunisia to secure their passage, playing over an hour of the encounter with ten men after Woyo Coulibaly was sent off after 26 minutes.

Eventually winning on penalties, the Eagles will have to be much better as they face Senegal in Tangier.

As for the Lions of Teranga, they comfortably beat Sudan 3-1 thanks to a brace from Villarreal man Pape Gueye.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Mali vs Senegal online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Mali vs Senegal for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Mali vs Senegal for free thanks to Channel 4.

TV viewers will find the action on the E4 freeview TV channel, while those who prefer to stream online can head to the Channel 4 website.

Mali vs Senegal free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming on the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Mali vs Senegal from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Is Mali vs Senegal on TV in the US?

Fans in the US can watch the Mali vs Senegal on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 11:00 ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Mali vs Senegal in Africa

Mali vs Senegal will be shown live on beIN Sport in Mali and on Canal+ in Senegal.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Mali vs Senegal: Preview

Mali have reached the same stage they did in 2023 in the Ivory Coast, but will be hoping to cause a scalp as they head into this one as underdogs.

A worrying statistic is that Tom Saintfiet’s team remain winless within 90 minutes in their first four fixtures of the campaign, and will have to be much better than they were in their last-16 victory over Tunisia.

Victory over Senegal will guarantee them a place in the semi-finals for the first time since 2013.

In terms of absentees, Coulibaly is suspended, and Lassana Coulibaly was withdrawn against Tunisia after he sustained an injury.

Senegal have been in rampant form at the tournament so far, scoring ten goals across four matches.

Unbeaten in all four games, Pape Thiaw's side were easy victors over Sudan, scoring twice in the first 45 minutes.

Mali will pose a different threat, but the Lions of Teranga are well backed to advance into the last four, given the quality within their squad.

Senegal has a fully fit squad to choose from, and manager Thiaw will be spoilt for choice on Friday.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly is available for selection again after he served his suspension against Sudan last time out.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Mali 0-2 Senegal

Senegal have been in fine form and we are back Thiaw's side to book a place in the last four.